Advertise With Us
Hire One

State fire marshal shares tips on avoiding Christmas tree fires

Alabama's State Fire Marshal warns without proper precautions, your Christmas plans could go up in smoke.
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas trees are a holiday tradition for many, but the state fire marshal warns that without proper precautions, your Christmas plans could go up in smoke.

State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says last year’s holiday season was free of any serious tree fires, and he says he wants to keep it that way this year.

“Let’s keep it clean for 2023. So anything that we’re doing for the holidays because that’s kind of the time of the year where we’re doing things that’s not typical,“ said Pilgreen.

Pilgreen says if you’re using a real tree to make sure you cut a layer off the stump before placing it in the water bowl.

Also, add water to that bowl regularly. It’s important to keep your tree hydrated. If it’s dry, it could start a spark. If it does get to that point, remove it from your home.

When it comes to Christmas tree lights, check for broken wires or outages before putting them up.

If you store your tree outside, rodents could nibble at the wires, leading to a fire hazard.

“Anything else that we may be using to make sure its in good shape and that we don’t have any frayed or compromised wiring. And if we don’t then we should be good. And if we do, then it may be time to discard that particular item and replace it,” said Pilgreen.

When it comes to wiring, this also applies to outdoor decorations too.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Mobile City Council agenda, Ordinance on body cameras and law enforcement
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton Police officers, multiple drugs seized
Evergreen man accused of ramming two Flomaton police officers, multiple drugs seized
She said she reported her car stolen Saturday morning, and then 24 hours saw it all over the...
Woman says car seen in Prichard shootout was stolen
Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout
Mobile woman claims her stolen car was used as getaway vehicle during deadly Prichard shootout
Chief Paul Prine said the search was related to a narcotics warrant involving the alleged...
Mobile police chief gives new details into officer-involved shooting which killed a 16-year-old boy