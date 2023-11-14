Sunny Side Theater presents ‘Mean Girls’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Mean Girls – High School Edition” November 17 & 18 at 7 pm and November 19 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. Follow our protagonist Cady as she journeys from Africa to an American High School. The beloved movie-turned-musical-turned-movie will come to life on stage presented by a cast and crew of live performers from upper middle schools and high schools across Mobile County.

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

Ticket link is https://our.show/sst/meangirls

Cost of tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors, $9 students, $7 kids 12 & under

