UPDATE: Victim identified in Biloxi shooting, but still no suspects

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 31-year-old Marcus Moore from Biloxi was killed after being shot multiple times.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Friday night shooting has now been identified.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 31-year-old Marcus Moore from Biloxi was killed after being shot multiple times.

One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

Biloxi Police say the shooting happened around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found a blood trail in the 500 block of Esters Boulevard, which led to Moore’s body.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Moore’s autopsy is set for Wednesday morning.

Those with information on the incident are urged to call Biloxi PD Criminal Investigations at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

