USA kicks off holiday season with lighting of 2 Christmas trees

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain may have dampened the roads, but it couldn’t dampen the Christmas spirit at USA tonight.

The University of South Alabama celebrated the lighting of not one, but two 32-foot-tall Christmas trees.

President Jo Bonner was there alongside Southpaw, Miss Pawla and Old Saint Nick himself. The USA Opera Theatre and the USA Wind Ensemble gave live musical performances.

Due to the weather, festivities were moved inside the Mitchell College of Business library, but plenty of Jags came out to celebrate the lighting at the trees.

