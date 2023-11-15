Advertise With Us
10 Caring Gifts toy drive kicks off

10 Caring Gifts toy drive kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, and runs through Dec. 15, 2023.
By WALA Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are kicking off our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive today. We have begun collecting new unwrapped toys that will go to children in need across our area.

We team up every year with Volunteers of America Southeast and many partners for this effort.

Those wishing to donate can drop off items in the 10 Caring Gifts box at Mercedes-Benz in Mobile. You can also drop toys off at the FOX10 Studios or any Fausak Tires locations across our area through Dec. 15.

Everything we collect stays right here in our area going to local families and local children in need to make sure everybody has that special something under the Christmas tree come Christmas morning.

10 Caring Gifts toy drive kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, and runs through Dec. 15, 2023.
