2 area tree lightings set Friday

Ceremonies are planned in Mobile and Fairhope.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas is just over a month away, there are two tree lighting ceremonies happening on Friday.

The city of Mobile kicks off the holiday season at 5:30 p.m. in Mardi Gras Park. The event includes a live DJ, Christmas crafts, photo opportunities. Santa arrives at 6 p.m. Mayor Sandy Stimpson will light the tree at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance at 7 p.m. by the Sugar Plums.

Across the bay, the city of Fairhope will begin its festivities at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting will start at 6 p.m., followed by Coastal Community College’s “Christmas on the Coast” holiday program at the amphitheater.

The event will cause some street closures in Fairhope on Friday. Starting at 1 p.m., when Fairhope Avenue between Bancroft and Section streets will shut down. Delamare Avenue will close at 2 p.m. Then Section Street and the remainder of Fairhope Avenue will shut down at 5 p.m.

