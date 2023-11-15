Ad Hoc citizens committee members meet with public safety director after officer involved shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Monday’s deadly officer involved shooting is hitting home for some people across Mobile.

“The age of 16 that is just a baby, that is heartbreaking,” said Nija Hill. “We have to come together and we have to change things that are happening now. We can’t allow things to continue the way that they are.”

That marks the 4th deadly police encounter in Mobile this year, plus two arrest videos that went viral last month.

Some members of the ad hoc citizen’s committee are meeting with the new Public Safety Director Robert Lasky to go over some of their concerns.

“We’re going to talk about policy and procedures and training,” said Casmarah Mani. “Because we feel like diversity training should be a big part of officer’s training, more diversity training so they’ll understand the characteristics of these neighborhoods.”

Something else they want to see is an emphasis on community policing which they feel city leaders are in favor of.

“It has to be enforced among the rank and file,” said Mani. “You’ve got to get back on the foot patrol, come into the community, get to know the folks sit on the porch and talk to folks, familiarize yourself with the community.”

Overall committee members feel Lasky has been receptive to some of their ideas, and they hope this meeting can help move the city forward.

“My personal experience he seems to be a fair man,” added Hill. “We’re looking at vs police, vs citizens but what we should be looking at is right is right and wrong is wrong.”

Committee members say the Mobile City Council as well as the mayor’s administration were also invited.

