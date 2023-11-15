Appeals court upholds accused cop killer’s conviction on federal gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of accused cop killer Marco Perez on federal charges.

A jury found Perez guilty in 2021 of receiving a firearm under indictment and possession of a stolen firearm, and a judge sentenced him to a total of 25 years in prison. His lawyers argued the judge erred by giving Perez consecutive sentences that resulted in a prison sentence longer than the maximum for the underlying offenses.

However, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law gives judges discretion to exceed the statutory maximum if the defendant committed the offense while he was on pre-trial release, as was Perez.

The court also rejected Perez’s argument that the sentence was illegal because a jury didn’t determine that the defendant was on pre-trial release. The judges noted that Perez never disputed that fact.

Perez still faces a capital murder charge related to the 2019 shooting of Mobile police officer Sean Tuder. That trial is scheduled for January.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.