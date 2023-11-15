Advertise With Us
Bond granted for Deangelo Adjessom

He is charged with possession of marijuana, a gun charge and a traffic offense.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Deangelo Adjessom, the man on whom police were trying to serve a warrant Monday morning when a 16-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting, is out of jail.

Mobile police say the 16-year-old, who was a relative of Adjessom, confronted them armed with a laser-sighted pistol.

Adjessom, 18, was later taken into custody and released on a $6,000 bond. He is charged with possession of marijuana, a gun charge and a traffic offense.

Adjessom’s next court date is Nov. 27.

