Bond granted for Deangelo Adjessom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Deangelo Adjessom, the man on whom police were trying to serve a warrant Monday morning when a 16-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting, is out of jail.
Mobile police say the 16-year-old, who was a relative of Adjessom, confronted them armed with a laser-sighted pistol.
Adjessom, 18, was later taken into custody and released on a $6,000 bond. He is charged with possession of marijuana, a gun charge and a traffic offense.
Adjessom’s next court date is Nov. 27.
