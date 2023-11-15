Advertise With Us
Cirque Dreams Holidaze

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in Mobile during its 7-week, 63-city U.S. tour this holiday season. Audiences from coast-to-coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Two awe-inspiring and unforgettable performances will take place at the Mobile Civic Center Theater (401 Civic Center Drive) on Saturday, November 18th at 12:00 Noon and 4:00pm.. Tickets can be purchased through https://cirquedreams.com/ or https://ticketmaster.com

