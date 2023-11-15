City of Mobile announces name for new electric garbage truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The votes are in and the people of Mobile have decided. Mobile’s first electric garbage truck has a name.

After counting all 3,800 votes, the name has been decided: Lightning McClean!

The city plans to order a special wrap that showcases the name. In a Facebook post, the city said there will be an official naming ceremony once the wrap is installed.

