Advertise With Us
Hire One

Foley High School student launches positive affirmation wall

15-year-old Keyla Castro created a positive affirmation wall in the girl’s bathroom...and it grew overnight.
Foley High School student launches positive affirmation wall
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A local teen is proving that making a difference can start small and grow exponentially.

That’s exactly what happened to Keyla Castro at Foley High School when she started a positive affirmation wall in the girl’s bathroom.

We sat down with Castro. She’s only 15, but she’s on a mission.

“I think the wall has only been three or four days in total but it’s huge- it’s amazing,” she said. “Instead of seeing all the negativity around, I just wanted to bring something-- a light into the school.”

Her vision started with sticky notes and markers.

“I started writing notes and giving people index cards to see what they would say-- what their positivity or quote of the day was. It got passed around for awhile until eventually it was so many leftover-- and I put it on a mirror to make a little positive affirmations- and I put a basket on there so people could write, too,” explained Castro.

Castro’s spark ignited a flame of positivity and prayer requests, quickly covering the mirror in the girl’s bathroom.

“I would have thought that maybe it wouldn’t have done anything or it might have gotten taken down but it continued to grow each day- and it was so much bigger each time and I would walk into the bathroom and there were girls writing there and it made me feel amazing,” she said.

The messages are strategically placed on the mirror for a reason.

“A lot of girls go to the bathroom to look at themselves. Mental health can be a bad thing in this school just because people feel pressured and you can get anxiety from that.”

Castro’s biggest message: words are free and full of power.

“Affirmations can do so much for you. It can build you up in bigger ways and then sometimes you might not know it- it might be something small- but when you get told that, you’re constantly reminded- it builds in your head and you get to know that and you can make it and say I can do this,” she concluded.

Fairhope Middle School also has a positive affirmations system in place.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

"Receiver" appointed to take control of Prichard Water Board meets with board
Prichard water customers worry about rates as new boss meets employees
High-speed chase ends in Bayou La Batre
High-speed chase ends in Bayou La Batre
Red flags fly in Orange Beach with strong winds
Red flags fly in Orange Beach with strong winds
"Receiver" appointed to take control of Prichard Water Board meets with board
Prichard water customers worry about rates as new boss meets employees
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident