FOX10 Playground Project reveal happening today in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s the big day at the Mount Vernon Municipal Park. It’s the big reveal for the latest FOX10 Playground Project.

Children in Mount Vernon told us exactly what they wanted to see for their new playground, and we’ll deliver that and much more for the community today.

The completed project revitalizes the current Mount Vernon Municipal Park.

Earlier this week, our FOX10 crews put the finishing touches on the playground to be ready for today’s big reveal. We could not have done it without the help of our community partners -- United Way of Southwest Alabama, Make an Impact Foundation, Miracle Recreation,SSAB and AM/NS Calvert.

Everyone is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and community celebration today at 3:45 p.m. There will also be pizza and cupcakes for the children.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.