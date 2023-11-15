Advertise With Us
Hire One

FOX10 Playground Project reveal happening today in Mount Vernon

The reveal happens at 3:45 p.m. at Mount Vernon Municipal Park.
By Mike Brantley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s the big day at the Mount Vernon Municipal Park. It’s the big reveal for the latest FOX10 Playground Project.

Children in Mount Vernon told us exactly what they wanted to see for their new playground, and we’ll deliver that and much more for the community today.

The completed project revitalizes the current Mount Vernon Municipal Park.

Earlier this week, our FOX10 crews put the finishing touches on the playground to be ready for today’s big reveal. We could not have done it without the help of our community partners -- United Way of Southwest Alabama, Make an Impact Foundation, Miracle Recreation,SSAB and AM/NS Calvert.

Everyone is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and community celebration today at 3:45 p.m. There will also be pizza and cupcakes for the children.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

FOX10 Playground Project reveal happening today in Mount Vernon
FOX10 Playground Project reveal happening today in Mount Vernon
Latest FOX10 Playground Project just days from unveiling
Latest FOX10 Playground Project just days from unveiling
It will be located in north Mobile County at Mount Vernon Municipal Park.
Latest FOX10 Playground Project just days from unveiling
It will be located in north Mobile County at Mount Vernon Municipal Park.
Latest FOX10 Playground Project just days from unveiling