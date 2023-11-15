Goodwill Gulf Coast announces 2023 ‘Christmas on the Coast’ ornaments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Goodwill Gulf Coast is excited to announce its annual 2023 “Christmas on the Coast” ornaments for Mobile and Pensacola. These limited edition, brass- and gold-plated ornaments have become collector’s items for many Gulf Coast residents over the past three decades. Revenue generated from the sale of “Christmas on the Coast” ornaments allows Goodwill Gulf Coast to provide services in our communities that encourage, educate, and employ thousands of individuals each year with disabilities and other barriers to success, helping to build stronger families. Programs include early care and education for children of all abilities, family support, adult education and GED services, job search assistance, and free income tax preparation services for low-income households.

This year’s Mobile ornament recognizes the Bankhead Tunnel – and, in a humorous way, the numerous recreational vehicles and semi-trucks that exceed the tunnel’s 12-feet height clearance and get stuck in the entrance each year. This year’s Pensacola ornament pays tribute to Fat Albert. Every time the Blue Angels perform as the U.S. Navy’s precision aerobatic team, their support plane – a U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Super Hercules nicknamed “Fat Albert” – begins the show. Ornaments are now available online at www.goodwillgulfcoast.org, at Goodwill Gulf Coast retail stores, and at select Gulf Coast vendors in the Mobile and Pensacola areas. The price is $20.00 per ornament, with all proceeds going to Goodwill Gulf Coast. In addition to the 2023 ornaments, a limited supply of ornaments from previous years also is available for purchase on our website.

Mobile-area vendors this year are: Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe; Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea; Christmas Round the Corner in Fairhope; The Holiday; The Karat Patch Jewelers; Robert Moore Christmas Town; Smith Hardware in Saraland; Southern Art & Framing; Springhill Ace Hardware; Zundel’s Jewelry; or the Goodwill stores in Mobile, Semmes, Saraland, Fairhope or Spanish Fort. Pensacola-area vendors this year are: Beré Jewelers; Renfroe Pecan Company; and Member’s First Credit Union; or the Goodwill stores in Pensacola, Pace or Fort Walton Beach.

Goodwill Gulf Coast’s President & CEO, Frank Harkins, joined us on Studio 10 to tell us all about the 2023 “Christmas on the Coast” Ornaments!

For more information, please visit:

www.goodwillgulfcoast.org or contact Goodwill Gulf Coast’s administrative offices at (251) 471-1581

About Goodwill Gulf Coast: Goodwill Gulf Coast has been serving Southwest Alabama and the Florida Panhandle for more than 67 years.

