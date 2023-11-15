Gulf low continues to be a rainmaker.

(WALA) - A chilly rain has fallen steadily throughout the day and shows no signs of letting up, much to the delight of farmers suffering after an extended drought.

A Gulf low-pressure system is pulling in moisture from warm waters and will continue to be quite a rainmaker. Rain is still expected to pick up in intensity into Wednesday as it moves eastward and becomes more scattered. Rainfall amounts will be significant with most areas having already seen between ¼” to ½” with additional amounts of 2″ or more possible through early Thursday morning.

Temperatures will mostly hover in the 50s to low 60s the next few days as this rain falls across the area. Again, it’s not going to be a frigid rain, but it will still be cool.

Look for the rain to begin tapering off Thursday morning and we will have nice, dry conditions to wrap up the week and for the weekend.

In the tropics, there’s a system that could develop in the southwestern Caribbean. It will move northeast towards the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico and shouldn’t cause us any worries.

