Healthy Living with USA Health: How to manage grief during the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kim Crawford Meeks, Spiritual Care Department Manager and Chaplain at USA Health joined us on Studio10 to discuss how to manage grief during the holiday season.

There are several organizations and groups in our area that want to help. See below:

Center for Loss & Life Transition Led by death educator and grief counselor Dr. Alan Wolfelt, this organization is dedicated to helping people who are grieving and those who care for them.

Funeral Service Foundation: Guidance in Planning a Memorial Service for Your Child The Funeral Service Foundation’s latest community care resource, “When a Child Dies: Planning Acts of Love & Legacy,” offers guidance to help families say goodbye.

GriefPlan.com with Dr. Jason Troyer GriefPlan provides information and resources to help you heal, remember, and rebuild after a loss.

GriefShare Daily Emails When a loved one dies, grieving can take a long time, but you are not alone. GriefShare has daily emails that provide encouragement and reminders of the recovery process.

GriefShare Support Groups in Mobile, AL GriefShare is for people grieving the death of a family member or friend through weekly support group meetings.

Rachel’s Gift No parent should suffer the loss of a baby alone. Rachel’s Gift is devoted to validating each child’s life. Most of those at Rachel’s Gift have walked a similar journey, and they don’t want you to walk alone. They provide support groups, grief resources, and recommended reading.

Sesame Street: Helping Kids Grieve Coping with the death of a loved one brings enormous challenges for the whole family. Through support, open conversations, and finding ways to keep the person’s memory alive, families can begin healing together.

Stepping Stones: Learning to live after the loss of a loved one The mission of this support group is to journey with those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. It meets the first and third Friday of every month, and people can attend in-person or virtually.

USA Health Spiritual Care Department, (251) 445-9015, https://www.usahealthsystem.com/spiritual-care

For a word of encouragement from a chaplain, you may call our Meaningful Reflections Line at (251) 445-9016.

