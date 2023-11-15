Heavy rain on Dauphin Island after weeks of dry spell

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Lots of rain poured down on Dauphin Island Tuesday night.

Combined with heavy winds, it made for an intense evening.

It was long-overdue and much needed after weeks of a dry spell.

For some living on the island, this is the most powerful weather they’ve seen in a while.

“Here recently, it’s doesn’t seem like we’ve had very much of bad weather,” said Robert Booher. “We needed rain, so luckily we got some.”

Wind ripped through trees, and water rose swiftly on the west end beach, making for a very high tide.

Though this made for a gloomy day, there were not many complaints.

“I got about an inch and a half at my gate since last night,” said Booher. “Yeah, it’s a good little rain.”

