Advertise With Us
Hire One

Heavy rain on Dauphin Island after weeks of dry spell

For some living on the island, this is the most powerful weather they've seen in a while.
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Lots of rain poured down on Dauphin Island Tuesday night.

Combined with heavy winds, it made for an intense evening.

It was long-overdue and much needed after weeks of a dry spell.

For some living on the island, this is the most powerful weather they’ve seen in a while.

“Here recently, it’s doesn’t seem like we’ve had very much of bad weather,” said Robert Booher. “We needed rain, so luckily we got some.”

Wind ripped through trees, and water rose swiftly on the west end beach, making for a very high tide.

Though this made for a gloomy day, there were not many complaints.

“I got about an inch and a half at my gate since last night,” said Booher. “Yeah, it’s a good little rain.”

Rain combined with heavy winds made for an intense evening.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Mobile mother charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of pouring hot liquid over child
Mobile mother charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of pouring hot liquid over child
Authorities said the 10-month-old baby suffered burns to the face, mouth and throat, and was...
Mother charged with aggravated child abuse
For some living on the island, this is the most powerful weather they've seen in a while.
Heavy rain on Dauphin Island after weeks of dry spell
He is accused of making recordings a 9-year-old girl.
Serial flasher faces more serious charges involving child