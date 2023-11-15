Holiday shopping safety with Jennifer Jolly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year - unless that package you order or gift you send goes missing. The United States Postal Service expects to deliver about 800-million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day this year.

Tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly joined with some tips on how to use the latest tech to help keep our packages and homes safe this holiday season.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.