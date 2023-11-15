Advertise With Us
Hire One

Lawmakers look at impact of Alabama grocery tax reduction

A commission of lawmakers met for the first time Tuesday to study the impact of the state...
A commission of lawmakers met for the first time Tuesday to study the impact of the state grocery tax reduction.(KFYR-TV)
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A commission of lawmakers met for the first time Tuesday to study the impact of the state grocery tax reduction.

Alabamians have enjoyed cheaper groceries for two months now after the state’s grocery tax dropped from 4% to 3% in September.

Sales tax revenue makes up 25% of Alabama’s Education Trust Fund which now may be losing money.

“October 2023 ETF receipts were down by $74 million. That’s also not alarming to me simply because October 2022 was up by just about the same amount,” said Kirk Fulford with Alabama’s Legislative Services Agency.

A commission of industry experts charged with monitoring the grocery tax reduction doesn’t have a negative outlook on the decrease in sales tax either.

“There’s not much we can take from month one, but I am excited to see that we are going, projections, in a good way for one month,” said Rep. Penni McClammy, D-Montgomery County.

If there is 3.5% growth in the Education Budget, the grocery tax will continue to drop to 2% next year, and finally, a complete elimination of the state’s sales tax by 2026.

“That would save a family of four over $576 a year, or two weeks’ worth of groceries. And that would make a big difference,” said Wade Payne with the Alabama Grocers Association.

Lawmakers are hopeful the education trust fund will grow, and the grocery tax will continue to drop.

“I’m just excited that we’re continuing to take gradual steps toward a day when there’s no grocery tax in Alabama,” said Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Cherokee County.

Lawmakers expect the next ETF numbers to be available by the start of the legislative session in the spring.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

The Mobile City Council on Tuesday considered a proposed ordinance that would govern the...
Council members express frustration over fatal shooting during Mobile police raid
The ceremony marked the official start of construction for its first steel ship, the future...
Austal holds keel laying ceremony for company’s first steel ship
The city of Mobile plans to order a special wrap that showcase the name.
City of Mobile announces name for new electric garbage truck
This weekend, a group of volunteers is giving away free Christmas gifts to families in need.
Mobile organization giving away free Christmas gifts
Ceremonies are planned in Mobile and Fairhope.
2 area tree lightings set Friday