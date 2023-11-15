Advertise With Us
Hire One

Lillian woman dies in crash in Florida

A 55-year-old Lillian, Ala., woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Escambia...
A 55-year-old Lillian, Ala., woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Escambia County, Fla.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 55-year-old Lillian, Ala., woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Escambia County, Fla.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 10 just east of Exit 7, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the woman was driving a pickup truck eastbound on I-10 when she lost control of her vehicle, veered across the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said. Her name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

A 55-year-old Lillian, Ala., woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Escambia...
A 55-year-old Lillian, Ala., woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Escambia County, Fla.(Florida Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Man accused of recording a 9-year-old facing more charges
Man accused of recording a 9-year-old facing more charges
Mobile man charged with manslaughter given no bond
Mobile man charged with manslaughter given no bond
Ad Hoc citizens committee members meet with public safety director after officer involved...
Ad Hoc citizens committee members meet with public safety director after officer involved shooting
High-speed chase ends in Bayou La Batre
High-speed chase ends in Bayou La Batre
Prichard police investigate homicide on Circle Drive
Prichard police investigate homicide on Circle Drive