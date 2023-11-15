Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation holds an annual fundraiser for Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation held its second annual luncheon Wednesday as a fundraiser to benefit the Mobile Police Department.

The luncheon kicked off today around noon at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel and Spa Moonlight Ballroom.

Organizers say they expected more than 300 community members at the event.

President John Arendall spoke about the growth from prior years.

"This year we've doubled in size from last year. So, we're really excited about that. We hope that more and more people become aware of what we do, who we support, and that will continue in the future," Arendall said.

The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the Mobile Police Department’s unbudgeted items, and the annual luncheon is its primary fundraiser.

Upgrading the department’s motorcycle fleet is at the top of the list for this year.

The foundation also provides financial assistance to families of fallen officers and to those officers wounded in the line of duty.

