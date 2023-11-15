Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation holds an annual fundraiser for Mobile Police Department

Organizers say they expected more than 300 community members at the event.
Organizers say they expected more than 300 community members at the event.
Organizers say they expected more than 300 community members at the event.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation held its second annual luncheon Wednesday as a fundraiser to benefit the Mobile Police Department.

The luncheon kicked off today around noon at the Battle House Renaissance Hotel and Spa Moonlight Ballroom.

Organizers say they expected more than 300 community members at the event.

President John Arendall spoke about the growth from prior years.

year we’ve doubled in size from last year. So, we’re really excited about that. We hope that more and more people become aware of what we do, who we support, and that will continue in the future,” Arendall said.

The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for the Mobile Police Department’s unbudgeted items, and the annual luncheon is its primary fundraiser.

Upgrading the department’s motorcycle fleet is at the top of the list for this year.

The foundation also provides financial assistance to families of fallen officers and to those officers wounded in the line of duty.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street
Police say a 28-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed a nearby contract worker.
Caught on camera: Physical altercation at Whataburger in Saraland leads to stabbing

Latest News

Shooting assault on Moot Avenue
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin judge rules sheriff’s deputies ‘illegally seized’ Camaro from Rabun resident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard police investigate homicide on Circle Drive
In 2021, a jury found Marco Perez guilty of receiving a firearm under indictment and possession...
Appeals court upholds accused cop killer’s conviction on federal gun charges