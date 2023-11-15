Advertise With Us
Mobile man charged with manslaughter given no bond

Xavier Williams is charged with manslaughter following an incident that happened last Thursday morning, Nov. 9, 2023.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man charged with manslaughter will remain in jail following a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Thirty-year-old Xavier Williams is charged with manslaughter following an incident that happened last Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Congress Street.

According to Mobile police, responding officers discovered a 59-year-old man with severe injuries resulting from an assault last Thursday. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died, authorities said.

Williams was arrested Monday.

His attorney, Willie Huntley, disagreed with the judge’s decision. “I’ve had a little bit of time to talk to at least one witness. So, I have a little bit of information. And I don’t know if you heard what was presented in court, but the information I have completely contradicts that,” Huntley said.

Williams will be back in court tomorrow for a preliminary hearing.

