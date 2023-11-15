Advertise With Us
Mobile mother charged with aggravated child abuse, accused of pouring hot liquid over child

Investigators say the abuse involved a 10-month-old baby.
Authorities said the 10-month-old baby suffered burns to the face, mouth and throat, and was also malnourished.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is accused of abusing her child.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Jasmine Boykin poured hot liquid on her baby’s face.

Investigators say the 10-month-old suffered burns to its face, mouth, and throat.

Investigators also say the child was severely malnourished.

Boykin was booked into Metro Jail early Tuesday morning charged with aggravated child abuse.

The DA’s office says an investigation was opened when the child was taken to the hospital to be treated for those severe burns.

That’s when investigators say doctors noticed the neglect of the child.

Court documents say Boykin failed to report the injuries and seek medical attention immediately.

According to jail records Boykin has bonded out on a $60,000 bond.

