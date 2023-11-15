Navigator Credit Union: Smart holiday shopping strategies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday season is a time for joy, family, and giving. However, it can also be a time for financial stress if you’re not careful. With the abundance of temptations and the pressure to find the perfect gifts, holiday shopping can quickly strain your budget. Navigator Credit Union has smart shopping strategies to save money while spreading holiday cheer.

Start Early and Set a Budget

The early bird catches the worm, or in this case, the best deals. Starting your holiday shopping early gives you more time to compare prices, track down discounts and avoid last-minute impulse purchases. Additionally, set a realistic budget and stick to it. This will help you stay organized and prevent overspending.

Utilize Coupons and Cashback

Coupons and cashback are your secret weapons in the quest for holiday savings. Sign up for store email lists and loyalty programs for exclusive deals and discounts. Use coupon apps and websites to find coupons for in-store and online purchases.

If you plan on using a credit card to make your purchases, look for credit cards that offer cash back, points or a special holiday offer like the Navigator Platinum Rewards card. For a limited time, new and current cardholders get 6.99% APR on purchases from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31 for the life of the balance. Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at navigatorcu.org.

Shop with a List Create a detailed shopping list and stick to it. This will help you avoid impulse purchases and stay focused on your budget. Avoid shopping when you’re tired or hungry, as these conditions can cloud your judgment and lead to overspending.

Take Advantage of Price Matching and Sale Alerts

Many retailers offer price matching policies, allowing you to match the price of an item at a competitor. Utilize price comparison websites and apps to find the best deals. Set up price alerts for specific items you’re interested in to be notified when the price drops.

About Navigator Credit Union Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!

Navigator Credit Union Locations from Daphne, Ala. to Gulfport, Miss.

800-344-3281 navigatorcu.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.