MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time to buy a tree! Buy A Tree Change A Life is here and they are excited to help kids around the world. Buy A Tree Change A Life opens on November 19th at 10 a.m.

Oak Park Church

3321 Sollie Road Mobile, AL

Tent Hours

Monday - Thursday 3pm-8pm

Friday - Sunday 10am-8pm

Closed Thanksgiving Day

