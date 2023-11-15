Prichard police investigate homicide on Circle Drive

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Prichard are investigating a homicide today on Circle Drive.

“At this time, we do have an active homicide at in the 400 Block of Circle Drive,” Prichard Public Service Director TJ Pettway told FOX10 News.

This is a developing story, and FOX10 News will have more information when it is available. We have a crew on the scene.

