The rain will lighten up and be sparser today

(WALA) - The Gulf low that has kept us soaked since Monday night is expected to start pulling away from our area today. For our Wednesday there will still be showers around, but they will be lighter and there will be breaks in between the drizzles. From this point on we’re only expecting another ¼” or so of rain.

When is all said and done with this system most areas will have received a total of about 2″ of rain.

Temperatures will mostly hover in the upper 50s to low 60s today as we deal with the last drizzles.

The drizzles will taper off Thursday morning. Thursday will be overcast and a bit milder with highs in the upper 60s.

Conditions look great for Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s before turning chillier Sunday.

Tropics: There’s a system that could develop in the SW Caribbean. No worries for us because it will move NE towards the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico. There’s also another one with a low chance of development in the Bahamas.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.