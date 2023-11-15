Advertise With Us
Shawn Esfahani donates $1.6 million to local charities

Shawn Esfahani donates $1.6 million to local charities
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a special day for several local charities thanks to one local businessman and philanthropist who presented them with grants which in combination totaled $1.6 million.

Shawn Esfahani, founder of the Shawn Esfahani Foundation, donated $600,000 to Kidz Eatz Inc., $500,000 to Prodisee Pantry Inc., $350,000 to Penelope House, and $150,000 to The Lighthouse Inc. He honored the four charities in a ceremony at Eastern Shore Toyota at Wednesday morning.

The businessman owns the Esfahani Automotive Group, which has car dealerships in Alabama and Georgia, including local dealerships Eastern Shore Toyota, Eastern Shore Hyundai, and Eastern Shore Used Car Center .

Since moving to Daphne in 2006, Esfahani has supported local charities.

