Shooting assault on Moot Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say they are investigating an assault involving a shooting.

They say it happened in the 2700 block of Moot Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Police say officers discovered the victim was shot by a male the victim knew during an argument.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The investigation is continuing.

