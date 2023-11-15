Advertise With Us
Shooting assault on Moot Avenue

(WTVG)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say they are investigating an assault involving a shooting.

They say it happened in the 2700 block of Moot Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Police say officers discovered the victim was shot by a male the victim knew during an argument.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The investigation is continuing.

