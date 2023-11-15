Advertise With Us
A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail next year

Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in...
Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in 2024.(AP Photos/Chris Pizzello/Gene J. Puskar)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Swifties, get ready for the ultimate vacation.

Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in 2024.

The four-night, five-day cruise will set sail on Oct. 21, 2024, from Miami and travel to the Bahamas on the Allure of the Seas.

Swift happens to be performing for three nights in Miami on Oct. 18-20 on The Eras Tour, making the cruise the perfect addition to any fan experience after seeing her show.

“Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer!” the cruise’s website reads.

The cruise is a fan-sponsored event and not affiliated with Swift herself.

According to the cruise website, guests can expect Swift-themed cocktails, dance parties, karaoke, trivia, and nightly eras outfits.

There will even be friendship bracelet swapping!

Staterooms start at $1,573. Tickets are selling quickly, so get yours here now.

