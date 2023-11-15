Wet and windy weather again

(WALA) - Wet and windy weather continues on the Gulf Coast courtesy of a Low out in the Gulf waters. The winds will be really tough today at times, even reaching 30-35 mph so drive carefully and plan for more rain. A few rumbles of thunder could occur today but anything beyond that isn’t expected. We still need lots more rain to help with the drought. All the rain we’ve seen so far has been so light it hasn’t really given us profound rainfall totals.

Over the past two days, many spots have still seen less than an inch of rain. Hopefully some heavier pockets could show up before today is over. Highs today barely reach 60 degrees again, but the Gulf Low moves out tonight and we turn drier and warmer temperatures to close out the week. We see highs return to the low 70s Thursday and Friday with tons of sunshine expected for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.