What’s hot this holiday season

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Digital Lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong has some picks for this season ahead of Black Friday shopping.

Mario covers his top smart home idea, his choice for the Star Trek fans, the perfect gift for the traveler in your life or someone looking to learn a new language, and top picks for laptops, tablets, and gamers.

Interview provided by: Ring, Paramount, IXL Learning, and Microsoft

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
