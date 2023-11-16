Cloudy and warm today

(WALA) - The significant rain has come to an end. It’s still possible to have a misty drizzle, mainly in the eastern parts of our viewing area, but most of us will stay dry today. It will continue to be cloudy with only a few peeks of sun and highs will be warmer, around 70.

Conditions look great for Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s before turning chillier Sunday.

Another system comes in Monday. This time we will be in the warm sector which could give us a risk of some stronger to severe storms. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

That rain will wrap up around midday Tuesday and we’ll clear out and turn chillier for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tropics: There’s a system that could develop in the SW Caribbean. No worries for us because it will move NE towards the Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico. There’s also another one with a low chance of development in the Bahamas.

