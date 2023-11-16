Community activists demanding change within the Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several community members met Wednesday night to discuss changes they want to see, regarding policies and procedures in the Mobile Police Department.

This meeting was called as a direct result of Monday’s deadly officer involved shooting.

A 16-year-old was shot by an MPD officer during a pre-dawn SWAT raid.

People FOX10 News caught up with say it’s past time for more transparency and accountability.

Mobile police chief gives new details into officer-involved shooting which killed a 16-year-old boy

“We have no ill will against the police. We have no ill will against the mayor or any leaders. We just want things to be done correctly and precisely!” one person said.

During that SWAT raid officers were looking for 18-year-old Deangelo Adjessom on marijuana charges.

Police Chief Paul Prine says the teen pointed a gun at officers.

The family of the 16-year-old has already seen body camera footage of the deadly encounter.

Newly appointed Public Safety Director Rob Lasky was at the meeting.

Sabrina Mass is the Public Relations Officer for Human Relations District 3.

Mass felt the meeting was very productive.

“We talked about the sensitivities, the policies, and procedures. And how they can change, how we can possibly invoke those things and demand change in the department due to the situations that have taken place recently,” Mass said.

One change is already in place.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson placed a ban on pre-dawn search warrants, effective immediately.

Nija Hill’s son Chavan Scruggs was killed back in 2021 due to gun violence.

She has since founded Mother’s Involved Against Gun Violence.

Hill also attended Wednesday’s meeting.

She says she wants to see more accountability from the police department.

“I would like to see people taking accountability for their actions. I mean you need to be held for your actions. Right is right and wrong is wrong and that’s what we need to start living by,” Hill said. “I would like for our citizens to start caring about human life, have some kind of remorse for human life.”

Community activist Mario Yow says there is still more work to be done.

“We want body camera footage released to the public when incidents happen like this not hiding behind the powers that be,” Yow said. “Build a community relationship between the citizens and the police not every time something happens it’s hush hush.”

People who attended the meeting say plans for change are already in the works.

