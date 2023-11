MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Copsforkids is hosting two events to help families this holiday season.

Shields Wheels

Tuesday, Dec. 19th

6 P.M.

Eichold-Mertz Magnet School

4th Annual Toy Drive

Saturday, Dec. 9th

1 P.M. – 5 P.M.

7775 Tara Dr. Semmes, AL 36575

