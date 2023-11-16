Advertise With Us
DeFuniak Springs man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Walton County for allegedly trafficking fentanyl following a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Nov 14, A Walton County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 90 in DeFuniak Springs for registration not matching the vehicle and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist and alerted deputies.

A search was conducted and deputies discovered 29.8 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of meth and paraphernalia.

Christopher Wright, 38, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

A $50,000 bond was issued and he was released the following day.

