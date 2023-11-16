Dumas Wesley: Providing a hand-up to disadvantaged families this Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dumas Wesley Community Center will be spreading Christmas cheer to low-income families who have been selected to participate in Dumas Wesley’s Annual Toy Store. The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the Center’s auditorium located at 126 Mobile Street. For over 40 years, Dumas Wesley has partnered with local merchants, churches and individuals who support the Toy Store’s concept of giving a hand-up instead of a hand-out. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! Donate new toys and bikes by Monday, December 4th. Toys will be reduced to a fraction of their retail value, making it affordable for parents to purchase gifts for their children. Last year, the event provided gifts for over 150 disadvantaged children. “UMS-Wright Preparatory School’s middle school students have had the privilege of donating toys to the annual Toy Store for more than 10 years,” said Dana Stewart, M.Ed., Middle School Counselor, UMS-Wright Preparatory. “The students really get into the Christmas spirit. It’s rewarding to be able to help parents provide Christmas gifts for their children,” said Stewart. For more information or for a Toy Store application and eligibility criteria, visit www.dumaswesley.org. To schedule an interview, please contact Joni Hendee, Marketing and Public Relations Director at jhendee@dumaswesley.org or 251-479-0649.

