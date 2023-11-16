Expect lingering clouds with small rain chance

(WALA) - The Gulf low that has kept us soaked since Monday night is expected to start pulling away from our area overnight. We will see light evening showers, becoming isolated late.

For our Thursday, the clouds hang around. Our rain chances are lower at 20%. When is all said and done with this system, most areas will have received a total of about 2 inches of rain.

Clouds linger on Friday, with clearing skies by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild each afternoon, and cool each night.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.