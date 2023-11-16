Advertise With Us
Expect lingering clouds with small rain chance

By Jason Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WALA) - The Gulf low that has kept us soaked since Monday night is expected to start pulling away from our area overnight. We will see light evening showers, becoming isolated late.

For our Thursday, the clouds hang around. Our rain chances are lower at 20%. When is all said and done with this system, most areas will have received a total of about 2 inches of rain.

Clouds linger on Friday, with clearing skies by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild each afternoon, and cool each night.

