High-speed chase ends in Bayou La Batre

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A blazing-fast high-speed chase ended near Highway 188 and Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway around 2 p.m. today.

FOX10 News was told that the driver of a blue truck you see there led deputies and U.S. Marshals on a long chase, with speeds reaching 100 mph. At times, the driver was going the wrong way on Interstate 10 and caused two wrecks, we were told.

The driver was taken into custody.

FOX10 News is working to get more information.

