Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer
Currently every Mobile County public school has at least one counselor on campus as well as...
Mobile County Public School System discusses mental health resources for students.