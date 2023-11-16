Advertise With Us
Infirmary Health doctors discuss antibiotics

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week begins Nov. 18.

Dr. Rachel Larry and Dr. Chris Whitman with Infirmary Health visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with FOX10′s Vanessa Pacheco to discuss antibiotics, what they treat, and how we can actually build a resistance to antibiotics. They also talk about what we can to to prevent antibiotic resistance.

