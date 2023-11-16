Local organizations team up Thursday for food drive and health clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tis the season to give back and to help out. And that’s why the Independent Living Center of Mobile teamed up with the Franklin Primary Health Clinic and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“We have frozen chicken, vegetables, rice, macaroni and cheese. A whole meal for some several days I would think,” Executive Director of the Independent Living Center of Mobile Lyn McDonald said.

Along with the thanksgiving food giveaway, there’s also health screenings and a vaccine clinic.

And for some they were able to take what they got here and give back to others.

“My household doesn’t need this. My grandmother’s does. So I’m going to take my bags to her. Because it’s helping others. That’s what it’s about,” Michelle Weaver said.

And without others helping others, this wouldn’t be possible.

“If we didn’t have the community support that we have in this beautiful city. All the agencies working together, doing the right thing, and making this possible, there would be people who would be hungry,” McDonald said.,

And there will be another vaccine clinic and food giveaway like this next month on December 19th.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.