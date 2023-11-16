Advertise With Us
Hire One

Local organizations team up Thursday for food drive and health clinic

And there will be another vaccine clinic and food giveaway like this next month on December 19th.
And there will be another vaccine clinic and food giveaway like this next month on December 19th.
And there will be another vaccine clinic and food giveaway like this next month on December 19th.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tis the season to give back and to help out. And that’s why the Independent Living Center of Mobile teamed up with the Franklin Primary Health Clinic and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“We have frozen chicken, vegetables, rice, macaroni and cheese. A whole meal for some several days I would think,” Executive Director of the Independent Living Center of Mobile Lyn McDonald said.

Along with the thanksgiving food giveaway, there’s also health screenings and a vaccine clinic.

And for some they were able to take what they got here and give back to others.

“My household doesn’t need this. My grandmother’s does. So I’m going to take my bags to her. Because it’s helping others. That’s what it’s about,” Michelle Weaver said.

And without others helping others, this wouldn’t be possible.

“If we didn’t have the community support that we have in this beautiful city. All the agencies working together, doing the right thing, and making this possible, there would be people who would be hungry,” McDonald said.,

And there will be another vaccine clinic and food giveaway like this next month on December 19th.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

A high-speed chase on I-10 Thursday morning ended in Orange Grove with an arrest. Officials say...
Uber driver carjacked; suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Gulfport
Franklin Primary Health Center holds Thanksgiving food giveaway and health check
Franklin Primary Health Center holds Thanksgiving food giveaway and health check
Burns Estate Planning: Investing in an unstable market depending on age
Burns Estate Planning: Investing in an unstable market depending on your age
Mobile County DA holds news conference after grand jury determines officers not criminally...
Mobile County DA news conference on Jawan Dallas death