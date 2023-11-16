WATCH LIVE: Mobile County DA: Grand jury determines officers not criminally liable for death of Jawan Dallas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County Grand Jury has determined that responding officers with the Mobile Police Department are not criminally liable for the death of a Theodore man who died following a confrontation with police.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood this morning released a statement regarding the grand jury investigation into the death in July of Jawan Dallas.

Blackwood’s statement: “This morning I received a report from the Mobile County Grand Jury of their most recent session. A Mobile County Grand Jury has conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jawan Dallas. Upon a thorough review of the facts of this case, and applying the law to those facts, the November 2023 Grand Jury found that the responding officers were not criminally liable for the death of Jawan Dallas. I reached out to the Dallas family this morning to let them know of the Grand Jury’s decision. Additionally, a formal letter was sent to Rob Lasky, Executive Director of Public Safety at the City of Mobile to notify him as well.”

It was on the evening of July 2 when Mobile police officers responded to the report of a residential burglary within the Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road. Police said 36-year-old Dallas, who they called a burglary suspect, suffered a medical emergency and subsequently died after an officer used a Taser on him during a struggle as he was arrested.

The family of Dallas has called for a Justice Department investigation and the release of police body camera footage in the matter.

According to the official account, police chased Dallas after he ran when officers responded to a burglary compliant. The have said an officer used the Taser a second time after the first attempt had no impact. Police contend Dallas then tried to grab the device.

The manager of the mobile home park and other residents have disputed that version of event, however.

The couple who initially called police described what they saw as a beating. Harry Daniels, an attorney hired by the Dallas family, said Dallas was almost 200 yards away from the mobile home that police were responding to and was not among three people who were running.

