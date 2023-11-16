Advertise With Us
Hire One

Snack Inspiration with Christy Carlson Romano

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millennial Icon, YouTube Star and Podcast Host Christy Carlson Romano is from Disney’s “Kim Possible,” “Even Stevens,” and “Cadet Kelly. Now the star discusses millennial nostalgia and some healthy snack options for the holidays. The holidays will be here soon, and that means a lot of time in the kitchen and at the table. That’s why it’s time to have a ‘fun’ conversation about what people can do to keep a stomach from growling.

CHRISTY’S CHECKLIST FOR SNACKING PERFECTION:

APPS THAT SLAP — Friendsgiving is almost here but what to bring? Use a tuna salad kit or pouch to create a delicious appetizer on the run

ON THE GO PROTEIN — Out holiday shopping? Seeing Santa? Or maybe you’re cooking for the big day and can’t possibly cook another meal. Enter Bumble Bee, the World’s Best Snack meal, in flavor combinations to please every picky palate

EAT BEEFORE YOU EAT — When you want to gobble, gobble before Turkey time but it’s still hours away, reach for a tuna pouch with 17 grams of protein for a tasty snack in minutes

Interview provided by Bumble Bee Seafoods

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Copforkids helping families in need this holiday season
Copforkids helping families in need this holiday season
Dumas Wesley: Providing a hand-up to disadvantaged families this Christmas
Dumas Wesley: Providing a hand-up to disadvantaged families this Christmas
Snack Inspiration with Christy Carlson Romano
Snack Inspiration with Christy Carlson Romano
Services offered at Anew Wellness Spa
Services offered at Anew Wellness Spa