Starting off cloudy with mostly dry day ahead

By Michael White
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WALA) - After several dreary, wet and windy days, things are changing on the Gulf Coast. The low offshore is moving away and it’s taking the rain with it. That means today will be mostly dry but the sky will start off Cloudy. As the day goes on, you’ll notice fewer clouds and more sunshine and that will be a welcome sight!

The rain brought about 1 to 2 inches for most of you areawide. Still need much more but that’s a great start and I know the farmers are happy. Highs return to the 70 degree range today and we’ll see low 70s through Sunday but then rain chances return to start next week. We’ll keep an eye on those to see if storms could pop up or if it will be just a rain event. Mornings stay mild in the short term, but we do drop to the mid 40s daybreak Sunday.

