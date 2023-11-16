Top Golf will open to the public Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After over a year of anticipation, we’re less than 24 hours out from Top Golf’s grand opening in Mobile.

Friday marked the soft opening, and people were already taking full advantage of the new amenities.

“The energy is here, we’re just ready to get going,” said Brian Walsh, Director of Operations at Top Golf in Mobile.

After months of construction on the $22 million complex in McGowin Park, folks will soon be able to tee off. Top Golf is finishing their last-minute preparations.

“Our hourly playmakers have been on with us for over three weeks training just learning all things about Top Golf and they are more amped up than anyone to get going,” added Walsh.

Top Golf’s Director of Operations Brian Walsh says act fast because reservations are filling up ahead of the holiday season.

“Reservations are open right now so you can get online, book your bays- we want everyone to get that great experience so absolutely- get online. If you can, download the app- the top golf app. It’ll let you book your bay in advance that way you can come in, get right to your bay and start playing,” he explained.

Jake and Morgan Quillen were already hitting the bays for the soft opening on Friday.

“Today’s my birthday,” said Jake Quillen. “She booked it for us. We just came to get an early start on the birthday day. I’m loving it. I love playing golf- I’m not very good at playing golf, but I love coming out here and just being out in the sunshine- you know, getting the food and the drinks.

And... the Quillens say they’re happy they don’t have to travel too far to play at Top Golf.

“We went to Birmingham last time I played, so it’s a much closer drive than Birmingham,” added Jake.

Top Golf is opened to seasoned golfers and those who’ve never picked up a club,

“Two out of every three people that step foot in Top Golf have never swung a club so what better place to come learn, learn how to play, have fun, it’s a great environment. It’s no pressure. It’s not stuffy- it’s a great place to have fun,” explained Walsh.

So far, we’ve mainly seen Top Golf from the outside, but Walsh took us on a special tour of the inside of the complex.

“This is our bar area and kind of common-area seating so you can come into Top Golf and just eat- you don’t have to play golf, so if you want to come in, there’s an unbelievable menu, so you can come in and sit at the bar, grab a bite to eat, we have a lot of people trickling in now just checking us out,” said Walsh.

There are 60 climate-controlled hitting bays, and each bay can host 6 players.

There’s also a nine-hole mini golf course and a full-service restaurant.

“If you’re early for your reservation, you can bring the kids and family out here and you guys can play mini golf- five dollars, all you can play all night,” added Walsh.

“We’ll be back,” said Morgan Quillen.

The employees are beyond excited to greet you and hand you your club.

