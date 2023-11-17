Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties(wdbj7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is lifting the ‘No Burn’ order in 33 counties in the southern half of the state, effective Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, these counties will drop back to a Fire Alert.

The AFC says in those counties, burn permits will be issued to certified prescribed burn managers only. These counties include Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lee. The 34 counties in the northern half of the state remain under the ‘No Burn’ order issued by Governor Ivey on Nov 9.

See the map below to see which counties are directly impacted.

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties(Alabama Forestry Commission)

“The recent rainfall should temporarily help us with the wildfire situation in some counties and hopefully more rain is on the way,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Unfortunately, the northern counties did not receive enough precipitation to lift the No Burn order. Predicted rain for early next week may allow the situation to be re-assessed.”

Since Oct. 1, there have been 727 wildfires consuming more than 7,770 acres across Alabama. With the ‘No Burn’ order in place over the last nine days, 53 wildfires have burned approximately 200 acres of land in the state.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Gulf Coast Spotlight: AFC Mobile to return in Summer 2024
Gulf Coast Spotlight: AFC Mobile to return in Summer 2024
Thousands show up to watch the City of Fairhope turn on the Christmas lights.
Fairhope brings the holiday magic flipping on the Christmas lights & snow
Fairhope tree lighting draws thousands to downtown
Fairhope tree lighting draws thousands to downtown
Mobile NAACP President reacts to grand jury decision of Jawan Dallas case
Mobile NAACP president reacts to grand jury decision of Jawan Dallas case