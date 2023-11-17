Advertise With Us
ANEW Body, Beauty & Wellness Spa services and new Medical Director

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to ANEW, Body, Beauty & Wellness Spa to introduce you to their new Medical Director, Dr. Alexandra Runnels, MD, FACOG.

Dr. Alexandra Runnels is a Board Certified Gynecologist, an Aesthetic Vulvo-vaginal Surgeon, a Sexual Medicine Expert and a skilled Aesthetic Injector of Facial Fillers and Toxins. She practices in San Antonio, TX, Daphne and Fairhope, AL. She is originally from Baton Rouge, LA, has 3 beautiful children and is married to Charles Runnels, MD. She went to medical school in Houston, TX and completed her specialty training in San Antonio,TX.

Click on the link to learn more about Dr. Runnels and preview some of the services offered at ANEW, Body, Beauty & Wellness Spa.

ANEW BODY, BEAUTY & WELLNESS SPA

2004 US Highway 98

Suite C

Daphne, AL 36526

https://www.anewspa.com/

