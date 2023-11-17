Advertise With Us
Bay Minette Recreation Department’s holiday events

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Recreation Department has several activities on tap for the remainder of the year, including a One-Pitch Tournament in support of local charities, a fun Dodgeball Tournament and three days of Jolly Jamboree.

A Toy Drive Friday Night One Pitch Tournament on Dec. 1 at the Bay Minette Sports Complex. Team registration is $75 plus the donation of 10 toys. All items collected will be donated to the Ty Foundation Toy Drive this Christmas holiday.

Get ready to Dip, Duck, Dive, and Dodge at the inaugural Rec Dodgeball Tournament, set to begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Douglasville School for Arts & Recreation. Gather a team of five to compete against other local teams to determine the best squad out there. Registration is $30 per team.

Parents, looking for time to do some last minute Christmas shopping? Let your kids hang out with the Bay Minette Rec Department. The Jolly Jamboree will be offered 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18-20 for youth ages 5- to 12-years. Campers will take part in several fun activities including holiday crafts, games and more! Lunch and snack will be provided. Spots are limited so make sure you register as soon as possible. To register for any of these activities, visit teamsideline.com/bayminette. For other information, call the Rec Center at 251-580-2546.

