Advertise With Us
Hire One

Court documents reveal new information on man arrested for voyeurism

Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.
Richard Hightower ... charged with first-degree voyeurism.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Court documents and social media posts reveal new information about Richard Hightower, the man arrested for voyeurism for allegedly taking pictures of a 9-year-old girl at a church.

According to court documents, Hightower was seen taking pictures up the girls skirt during a church service back in July at a church near the Mississippi state line.

According to his Facebook page, Hightower has connections to other churches, including one in Ocean Springs.

Hightower is being held on no bond due and is considered a flight risk, in part because his house is for sale in Moss Point.

According to court records, Hightower was just recently convicted of exposing himself on South Alabama’s campus and has prior convictions of indecent exposure on Alabama and Samford’s campuses.

Hightower was convicted of burglary and voyeurism in Mississippi back in the 90′s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
Surveillance video captures deadly shootout outside Prichard gas station, victim identified
File photo of police lights.
Two people killed in early Saturday morning accident
Police investigate a homicide in the 400 Block of Circle Drive in Prichard.
Prichard PD: Grandmother charged with murder in shooting death of grandson on Circle Drive
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the incident occurred as narcotics and SWAT officers were...
Mayor bans use of pre-dawn search warrants in wake of fatal officer-involved shooting on Sheringham Drive
Officers were call to the scene in response to a woman who found her parents dead in their home.
MPD responds to apparent murder-suicide on Houston Street

Latest News

Pensacola PD arrests 3 on outstanding warrants for multiple shootings
Holiday tree lighting held in Fairhope
Holiday tree lighting held in Fairhope
Fairhope held its Christmas tree lighting Thursday to kick off the holiday season.
Fairhope holds tree lighting
Fairhope holds Christmas tree lighting to kick off the holiday season.
Fairhope holds tree lighting